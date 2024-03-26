News & Insights

Flutter expects 30% jump in 2024 earnings as US growth takes off

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 26, 2024 — 03:42 am EDT

Written by Padraic Halpin for Reuters ->

DUBLIN, March 26 (Reuters) - Online betting giant Flutter FLTRF.L expects its core profit to jump by around 30% this year thanks to a four-fold increase at its fast-growing and market leading U.S. brand Fanduel, the world's largest online betting company said on Tuesday.

Flutter expects U.S. core profit of $635 million to $785 million versus last year's $167 million, which represented its first full year of profitability in the United States where a ban on sports betting was lifted in 2018.

It expects core profit of $1.63 billion to $1.83 billion in its others markets, which include the Paddy Power, Betfair and Sportsbet brands in the UK and Australia. That compares to $1.71 billion in 2023, which Flutter said was in line with its guidance.

Flutter, which gave a fourth quarter revenue breakdown in January, said revenue grew by 23% in the first 11 weeks of 2024, driven by a 56% increase in the U.S. through record Superbowl engagement in February.

Fanduel has a 43% share of the U.S. online sports betting market, compared to second place Drafking's DKNG.O 36%, with BetMGM, the joint venture between MGM Resorts MGM.N and Entain ENT.L, a distant third place.

Flutter increased its share of the online U.S. gaming market to 26% at the end of last year and said on Tuesday that it became the market leader in that segment too in January.

Year-to-date revenue was up 3% in its international division and 17% in the UK and Ireland, where its market share rose to 30% last year. Revenue fell 8.8% in Australia, where Flutter expects further reduced profitability in 2024 thanks to trading and regulatory headwinds.

