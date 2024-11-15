Flutter Entertainment’s Bold $5 Billion Buyback Plan

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) has released an update.

Flutter Entertainment PLC has initiated a share buyback program, repurchasing a significant number of its ordinary shares in the U.S., with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC executing the transactions. This move is part of a broader strategy to buy back up to $5 billion in shares by March 2025, reflecting the company’s confidence in its financial standing. The buyback is expected to positively impact the remaining shareholders by potentially increasing the value of their shares.

