Flutter Entertainment to defend its position in arbitration

Betting group Flutter Entertainment, the owner of Paddy Power, Betfair and PokerStars, on Wednesday said it will "vigorously defend its position" after Fox Corp filed a suit against the company related to its option to buy a 18.6% stake in U.S. sports betting firm FanDuel Group.

"Fox's position that it has a right to acquire an 18.6% interest in FanDuel based on an $11.2 billion valuation is incorrect. It would represent a windfall to FOX compared to the fair market valuation as of July 2021, to which the parties had previously agreed," the company said in a statement.

