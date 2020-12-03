Flutter Entertainment to buy 37% stake in FanDuel for $4.18 bln

Paddy Power Betfair parent Flutter Entertainment said on Thursday it would buy a 37.2% stake in gaming firm FanDuel from Fastball for $4.18 billion.

Flutter also said it will raise 1.1 billion pounds ($1.48 billion) in equity to partly fund the deal.

($1 = 0.7437 pounds)

