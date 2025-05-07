Flutter Entertainment Swings To Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (FLUT) Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $335 million or $1.57 per share, compared to net loss of $177 million or $1.10 per share in the same period last year.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings were $1.59 per share for the period, compared to $1.05 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $3.665 billion, compared to $3.397 billion in the same period last year.

