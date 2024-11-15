News & Insights

Flutter Entertainment Starts Strategic Share Buyback

November 15, 2024 — 10:42 am EST

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) has released an update.

Flutter Entertainment PLC has initiated a share buyback program, acquiring a substantial number of its own shares through Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC. This strategic move is part of Flutter’s broader plan to repurchase up to $5 billion of shares, enhancing shareholder value and optimizing its capital structure. Following these transactions, the company will have 178,084,998 ordinary shares in issue.

