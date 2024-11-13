Flutter Entertainment price target raised to $312 from $305 at BTIG

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) to $312 from $305 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results and guidance came in ahead of consensus expectations, driven by stronger U.S. / U.K. performance and more modest Q4 headwinds, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The stock remains the firm’s top pick given its “very healthy fundamental setup and catalyst path”, BTIG added.

