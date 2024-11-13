Flutter Entertainment price target raised to $305 from $300 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) to $305 from $300 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes the company reported solid Q3 results, offsetting unfavorable October NFL results. Oppenheimer also highlights the reiterated 2025 U.S. outlook, and forecasting slightly higher revenue growth, +25%-year-over-year, with margins expanding 520bps.

