Flutter Entertainment price target raised to $305 from $300 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer raised the firm’s price target on Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) to $305 from $300 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes the company reported solid Q3 results, offsetting unfavorable October NFL results. Oppenheimer also highlights the reiterated 2025 U.S. outlook, and forecasting slightly higher revenue growth, +25%-year-over-year, with margins expanding 520bps.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on FLUT:
- Flutter Entertainment price target raised to $312 from $305 at BTIG
- Flutter Entertainment price target raised to $286 from $273 at Susquehanna
- Flutter Entertainment announces $350M share buyback program
- Flutter Entertainment Launches Major Share Buyback Program
- Flutter Entertainment price target raised to $299 from $287 at JMP Securities
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.