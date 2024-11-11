Flutter Entertainment price target raised to $305 from $249 at BTIG

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) to $305 from $249 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares ahead of its Q3 results. Last week’s DraftKings (DKNG) earnings report feels analogous to Flutter’s early January trading update, when focus shifted past short-term results headwinds to a more attractive fundamental setup over the next 1-2 years and valuation, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

