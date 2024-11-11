Flutter Entertainment price target raised to $305 from $249 at BTIG

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) to $305 from $249 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares ahead of its Q3 results. Last week’s DraftKings (DKNG) earnings report feels analogous to Flutter’s early January trading update, when focus shifted past short-term results headwinds to a more attractive fundamental setup over the next 1-2 years and valuation, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on FLUT:
- FLTR Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Molson Coors upgraded, Rivian downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Flutter Entertainment initiated with a Buy at UBS
- Jefferies says DraftKings, Flutter winners from gambling ballots passing
- Jefferies says Missouri sports betting legalization positive for Flutter, Entain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.