News & Insights

Stocks

Flutter Entertainment price target raised to $305 from $249 at BTIG

November 11, 2024 — 07:29 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) to $305 from $249 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares ahead of its Q3 results. Last week’s DraftKings (DKNG) earnings report feels analogous to Flutter’s early January trading update, when focus shifted past short-term results headwinds to a more attractive fundamental setup over the next 1-2 years and valuation, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FLUT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DKNG
FLUT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.