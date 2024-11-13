Flutter Entertainment price target raised to $301 from $275 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) to $301 from $275 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported a “strong across-the-board” Q3, showcasing its continued dominance in the U.S. as well as the benefits of a diversified business, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
