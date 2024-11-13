Flutter Entertainment price target raised to $301 from $275 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) to $301 from $275 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported a “strong across-the-board” Q3, showcasing its continued dominance in the U.S. as well as the benefits of a diversified business, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FLUT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.