Flutter Entertainment price target raised to $300 from $295 at Wells Fargo

November 13, 2024 — 06:25 am EST

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) to $300 from $295 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes Flutter’s Q3 EBITDA beat by about 20%, reflecting broad upside across all regions. Wells remains bullish on the name as Flutter offers a compelling 26% EBITDA CAGR plus a $5B capital return.

Read More on FLUT:

FLUT

FLUT

