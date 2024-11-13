Flutter Entertainment price target raised to $300 from $295 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) to $300 from $295 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes Flutter’s Q3 EBITDA beat by about 20%, reflecting broad upside across all regions. Wells remains bullish on the name as Flutter offers a compelling 26% EBITDA CAGR plus a $5B capital return.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.