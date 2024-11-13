Flutter Entertainment price target raised to $300 from $270 at Needham

Needham analyst Bernie McTernan raised the firm’s price target on Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) to $300 from $270 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company’s U.S. results in the quarter were better than feared, which the management attributed to best in class risk and trading, and Flutter is leaning in on this competitive advantage with their recently launched Your Way product, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

