Flutter Entertainment price target raised to $299 from $287 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Jordan Bender raised the firm’s price target on Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) to $299 from $287 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Flutter is continuing to hit on all cylinders entering the final quarter of the year, and wile the company lost sports betting market share quarter over quarter in the U.S. to its largest competitor, early results indicate it gained share to start Q4, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm expects net results to be viewed favorably.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.