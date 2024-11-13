News & Insights

Flutter Entertainment price target raised to $299 from $287 at JMP Securities

November 13, 2024 — 06:45 am EST

JMP Securities analyst Jordan Bender raised the firm’s price target on Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) to $299 from $287 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Flutter is continuing to hit on all cylinders entering the final quarter of the year, and wile the company lost sports betting market share quarter over quarter in the U.S. to its largest competitor, early results indicate it gained share to start Q4, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm expects net results to be viewed favorably.

