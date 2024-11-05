Flutter Entertainment price target raised to 22,000 GBp from 20,000 GBp at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) to 22,000 GBp from 20,000 GBp and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm expects an in-line Q3 for Flutter.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on FLUT:
- Bet On It: Breaking down third quarter earnings
- Flutter Entertainment Confirms Shareholding Structure Update
- Flutter Entertainment Aligns Shares with UK Regulations
- UK budget alleviates some overhang on Flutter, says Wells Fargo
- Flutter, Entain UK tax overhang removed ‘for now,’ says Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.