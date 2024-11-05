Flutter Entertainment price target raised to 22,000 GBp from 20,000 GBp at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) to 22,000 GBp from 20,000 GBp and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm expects an in-line Q3 for Flutter.

