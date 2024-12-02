Flutter Entertainment PLC Updates on Voting Rights

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) has released an update.

Flutter Entertainment PLC has announced that, as of November 30, 2024, the company has 178,020,142 ordinary shares in issue, each with a nominal value of €0.09 and carrying one voting right. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their reporting obligations under the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

