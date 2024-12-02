Flutter Entertainment PLC Updates on Voting Rights

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Flutter Entertainment PLC has announced that, as of November 30, 2024, the company has 178,020,142 ordinary shares in issue, each with a nominal value of €0.09 and carrying one voting right. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their reporting obligations under the UK Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.
For further insights into FLUT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.