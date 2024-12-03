Flutter Entertainment PLC Launches Aggressive Share Buyback

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) has released an update.

Flutter Entertainment PLC has initiated a share buyback program, acquiring its own shares worth up to $350 million by March 2025, as part of a broader $5 billion repurchase plan. The recent transactions executed through Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC involve the cancellation of acquired shares, aiming to reduce the total number of shares in circulation. This strategic move is indicative of Flutter’s confidence in its financial health and may lead to an increase in shareholder value.

