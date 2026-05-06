Markets
FLUT

Flutter Entertainment Plc Announces Decline In Q1 Income

May 06, 2026 — 05:44 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Flutter Entertainment plc (FLUT) reported a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $218 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $283 million, or $1.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Flutter Entertainment plc reported adjusted earnings of $217 million or $1.22 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.4% to $4.304 billion from $3.665 billion last year.

Flutter Entertainment plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $218 Mln. vs. $283 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.23 vs. $1.57 last year. -Revenue: $4.304 Bln vs. $3.665 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 17.655 B To $ 18.955 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FLUT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.