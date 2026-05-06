Flutter Entertainment Plc Announces Decline In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Flutter Entertainment plc (FLUT) reported a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $218 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $283 million, or $1.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Flutter Entertainment plc reported adjusted earnings of $217 million or $1.22 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.4% to $4.304 billion from $3.665 billion last year.

Flutter Entertainment plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $218 Mln. vs. $283 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.23 vs. $1.57 last year. -Revenue: $4.304 Bln vs. $3.665 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 17.655 B To $ 18.955 B

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