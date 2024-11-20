Flutter Entertainment PLC Advances Share Buyback Strategy

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) has released an update.

Flutter Entertainment PLC has embarked on a significant share buyback program, purchasing its own shares worth up to $350 million by March 2025 as part of a broader $5 billion buyback initiative. The recent acquisition of shares was executed through Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, aimed at reducing the total number of shares in circulation to enhance shareholder value. This move is likely to attract attention from investors looking at the gaming industry’s financial maneuvers.

