Flutter Entertainment (PDYPF) Price Target Increased by 5.29% to 231.87

The average one-year price target for Flutter Entertainment (OTC:PDYPF) has been revised to 231.87 / share. This is an increase of 5.29% from the prior estimate of 220.21 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 167.46 to a high of 268.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.68% from the latest reported closing price of 197.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flutter Entertainment. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 8.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDYPF is 0.63%, an increase of 13.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.24% to 48,784K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 10,308K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,686K shares, representing an increase of 6.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDYPF by 32.42% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,676K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 273K shares, representing an increase of 95.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDYPF by 1,976.32% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 2,684K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,321K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,320K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDYPF by 29.40% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 2,111K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing an increase of 96.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PDYPF by 2,473.32% over the last quarter.

