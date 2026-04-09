Flutter Entertainment (LSE:FLTR) Price Target Decreased by 26.50% to 15,544.27

The average one-year price target for Flutter Entertainment (LSE:FLTR) has been revised to 15,544.27 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 26.50% from the prior estimate of 21,148.65 GBX dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9,401.60 GBX to a high of 29,712.77 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 91.43% from the latest reported closing price of 8,120.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 535 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flutter Entertainment. This is an decrease of 558 owner(s) or 51.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLTR is 0.64%, an increase of 3.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.84% to 157,292K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 10,626K shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,302K shares , representing a decrease of 15.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLTR by 27.22% over the last quarter.

Parvus Asset Management Jersey holds 8,995K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,217K shares , representing an increase of 64.24%.

Capital International Investors holds 8,039K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,257K shares , representing an increase of 59.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLTR by 102.75% over the last quarter.

Cibc World Markets holds 7,807K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 99.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLTR by 61,155.05% over the last quarter.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 7,192K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,927K shares , representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLTR by 3.68% over the last quarter.

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