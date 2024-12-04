Flutter Entertainment Launches Major Share Buyback Program

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Flutter Entertainment PLC has initiated a significant share buyback program, acquiring over 13,000 of its ordinary shares in the US through Goldman Sachs, with a plan to repurchase up to $350 million worth of shares by March 2025. This move is part of a broader $5 billion share buyback strategy announced earlier in September 2024, aimed at enhancing shareholder value. After the recent transactions, the company now has approximately 178 million ordinary shares in circulation.
For further insights into FLUT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Can MicroStrategy Stock Reach Around $1,000? Here’s What This Investor Expects
- Bank of America Chimes in on Intel Stock, Warning of a Bumpy Road Ahead
- ‘Don’t Jump on the Bandwagon,’ Says J.P. Morgan About Super Micro Computer Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.