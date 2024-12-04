News & Insights

Flutter Entertainment Launches Major Share Buyback Program

December 04, 2024 — 06:02 am EST

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) has released an update.

Flutter Entertainment PLC has initiated a significant share buyback program, acquiring over 13,000 of its ordinary shares in the US through Goldman Sachs, with a plan to repurchase up to $350 million worth of shares by March 2025. This move is part of a broader $5 billion share buyback strategy announced earlier in September 2024, aimed at enhancing shareholder value. After the recent transactions, the company now has approximately 178 million ordinary shares in circulation.

