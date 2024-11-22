News & Insights

Flutter Entertainment Initiates Share Buyback Strategy

November 22, 2024 — 06:02 am EST

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) has released an update.

Flutter Entertainment PLC has repurchased a total of 14,071 of its own shares through its broker Goldman Sachs, as part of a larger $350 million share buyback program set to run until March 2025. This move is part of Flutter’s strategy to repurchase up to $5 billion in shares, following a prior September announcement. By reducing the number of shares in circulation, Flutter aims to enhance shareholder value and stabilize its stock price.

