Flutter Entertainment Initiates Share Buyback Strategy

Flutter Entertainment PLC has repurchased a total of 14,071 of its own shares through its broker Goldman Sachs, as part of a larger $350 million share buyback program set to run until March 2025. This move is part of Flutter’s strategy to repurchase up to $5 billion in shares, following a prior September announcement. By reducing the number of shares in circulation, Flutter aims to enhance shareholder value and stabilize its stock price.

