Flutter Entertainment initiated with a Buy at UBS

UBS initiated coverage of Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) with a Buy rating and $306 price target The firm thinks the company will report a Q3 sales beat driven by strong performance across both the U.S. and rest of world segments as well as reiterate its guidance. UBS thinks this will be a positive result amid current market uncertainty regarding U.S. hold in early Q4 that has driven DraftKings to revise down its fiscal 2024 guidance.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FLUT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.