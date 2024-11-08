News & Insights

Flutter Entertainment initiated with a Buy at UBS

November 08, 2024 — 06:06 am EST

UBS initiated coverage of Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) with a Buy rating and $306 price target The firm thinks the company will report a Q3 sales beat driven by strong performance across both the U.S. and rest of world segments as well as reiterate its guidance. UBS thinks this will be a positive result amid current market uncertainty regarding U.S. hold in early Q4 that has driven DraftKings to revise down its fiscal 2024 guidance.

