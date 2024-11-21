News & Insights

Flutter Entertainment initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs

November 21, 2024 — 05:50 pm EST

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) with a Buy rating and $320 price target The firm said that new player cohort analysis for FanDuel reveals why the firm sees upside to Flutter’s 2027 guidance. The transformation of U.S. earnings drives Flutter’s EBITDA to nearly double organically in just the next three years and then grows at a high-teens percentage thereafter, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm added that it continues to see few stocks in Europe or the U.S. with over $40B in market cap and compounding EBITDA at over 20% CAGR which trade at this valuation.

