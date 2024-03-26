Flutter Entertainment FY23 Loss Widens, Revenues Climb; Sees Growth In FY24

(RTTNews) - Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L), an online sports betting and iGaming operator, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2023 loss before income taxes widened to $1.09 billion from last year's loss of $295 million.

Net loss per share was $6.89, compared to loss of $2.44 a year ago.

The latest results were hit by non-cash charges of $1.68 billion, mainly due to $725 million PokerStars trademark impairment and $791 million acquired intangibles amortization, among others.

Adjusted earnings per share were $3.51, up 25.8 percent from last year's $2.79.

Further Adjusted EBITDA grew 45.4 percent to $1.87 billion, and further Adjusted EBITDA Margin improved 230 basis points to 15.9percent.

Revenue for the year climbed 24.6 percent to $11.79 billion from $9.46 billion a year ago.

Average monthly players were 12.33 million, up 20.3 percent from the prior year's 10.25 million.

Regarding the new year to date period, the company reported strong trading with Group revenue growth of 23.4percent from January 1 to March 17, 2024.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2024, Flutter Entertainment projects Group revenue growth of 17.5 percent at the midpoint and Further Adjusted EBITDA growth of 30.2 percent, both at midpoint.

US revenue is expected between $5.8 billion to $6.2 billion, up 36.3 percent year on year at midpoint.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.