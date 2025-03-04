News & Insights

FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT Earnings Results: $FLUT Reports Quarterly Earnings

March 04, 2025 — 05:50 pm EST

FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT ($FLUT) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported earnings of $2.94 per share, missing estimates of $3.31 by $0.38. The company also reported revenue of $3,792,000,000, missing estimates of $7,484,806,410 by $-3,692,806,410.

FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 294 institutional investors add shares of FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • HSBC HOLDINGS PLC removed 5,308,229 shares (-96.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,371,911,785
  • BARCLAYS PLC removed 3,811,414 shares (-78.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $985,059,948
  • BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 3,165,012 shares (-94.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $817,997,351
  • INVESCO LTD. added 2,405,415 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $621,679,506
  • CITIGROUP INC removed 2,266,751 shares (-89.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $585,841,795
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,922,587 shares (+40.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $496,892,610
  • LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC added 1,912,519 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $494,290,535

