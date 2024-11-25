News & Insights

Stocks

Flutter Entertainment Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 25, 2024 — 06:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Flutter Entertainment PLC has announced the acquisition and cancellation of a significant number of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing $350 million share buyback program, which is a portion of a broader $5 billion buyback plan. The transactions, handled by Goldman Sachs, aim to bolster shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Following these redemptions, Flutter’s outstanding share count stands at 178,070,217.

For further insights into FLUT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FLUT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.