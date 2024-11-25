Flutter Entertainment Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) has released an update.
Flutter Entertainment PLC has announced the acquisition and cancellation of a significant number of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing $350 million share buyback program, which is a portion of a broader $5 billion buyback plan. The transactions, handled by Goldman Sachs, aim to bolster shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Following these redemptions, Flutter’s outstanding share count stands at 178,070,217.
