Flutter Entertainment Announces CFO Transition

May 31, 2024 — 03:27 am EDT

Flutter Entertainment PLC (GB:FLTR) has released an update.

Flutter Entertainment PLC has announced a change in their executive team, with Group CFO Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson stepping down due to the demands of the company’s new US Primary Listing and his family commitments in the UK. He will be succeeded by the current CFO of Flutter International, Rob Coldrake, who has been with the group since 2020 and has a strong track record in financial roles. CEO Peter Jackson and Chair John Bryant both expressed their confidence in Coldrake and gratitude towards Edgecliffe-Johnson for his contributions.

