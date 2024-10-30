Flutter Entertainment Aligns Shares with UK Regulations

Flutter Entertainment PLC ( (FLUT) ) has provided an update.

Flutter Entertainment plc announced a block listing application for its ordinary shares to align with UK regulatory requirements. This move involves their Deferred Share Incentive Plan and other schemes, adjusting the balance of unissued shares through a regular update. Key figures include an increase and allotment of shares under various incentive plans, showcasing active management of their equity incentives.

