Flutter Entertainment Advances $5 Billion Share Buyback

November 28, 2024 — 06:02 am EST

November 28, 2024 — 06:02 am EST

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) has released an update.

Flutter Entertainment PLC has repurchased a portion of its own shares as part of a larger $5 billion buyback plan. The acquisition, facilitated by Goldman Sachs, involved multiple transactions across various trading venues, reflecting the company’s strategic move to enhance shareholder value. Following this transaction, Flutter’s outstanding shares stand at 178,019,070.

