Flutter Entertainment Advances $5 Billion Share Buyback

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Flutter Entertainment PLC has repurchased a portion of its own shares as part of a larger $5 billion buyback plan. The acquisition, facilitated by Goldman Sachs, involved multiple transactions across various trading venues, reflecting the company’s strategic move to enhance shareholder value. Following this transaction, Flutter’s outstanding shares stand at 178,019,070.

For further insights into FLUT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.