Flutter Entertainment Advances $5 Billion Share Buyback

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Flutter Entertainment PLC has repurchased and canceled a significant number of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing $5 billion share buyback program, aiming to enhance shareholder value. This move, executed through their broker Goldman Sachs, reflects Flutter’s strategic financial management to optimize its share capital structure. The company now holds 178,099,117 ordinary shares in issue.

For further insights into FLUT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.