Flutter Entertainment Acquires 56% Stake in Brazilian Operator NSX Group for $350 Million

Flutter Entertainment acquires 56% of NSX Group, enhancing its foothold in Brazil's online sports betting and iGaming market.

Flutter Entertainment has acquired a 56% stake in NSX Group, a Brazilian sports betting operator known for the Betnacional brand, for approximately $350 million. This acquisition is part of Flutter's strategy to secure leadership positions in attractive global markets, specifically in Brazil, which has a population exceeding 200 million and a rapidly growing online betting market. The move is expected to enhance Flutter's competitive position and contribute significant revenue growth, with projections of an additional $220 million in revenues and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $70 million in 2025. The agreement includes provisions for Flutter to increase its shareholding in the future. CEO Peter Jackson expressed optimism about leveraging local expertise and Flutter's advantages to drive market share and profitability in Brazil.

Potential Positives

Flutter Entertainment has acquired a 56% stake in NSX Group, a significant Brazilian operator, for approximately $350 million, strengthening its market position in the fast-growing Brazilian online sports betting and iGaming market.

The acquisition is expected to create shareholder value and enhance Flutter's competitive edge through access to NSX's local market expertise and Flutter's proprietary pricing and risk management capabilities.

This strategic move aligns with Flutter's overall strategy of investing in leadership positions in attractive international markets, particularly in light of the Brazilian market's projected high growth and substantial population base.

Potential Negatives

The acquisition is expected to contribute an adjusted EBITDA loss of $70 million in 2025, which may raise concerns among investors about near-term profitability.

Flutter is projecting an increase in leverage as a result of the acquisition, which might signal financial risk to stakeholders.

There is inherent uncertainty in achieving the expected synergies and financial outcomes, as highlighted by the forward-looking statements that may lead to investor skepticism.

FAQ

$FLUT Insider Trading Activity

$FLUT insiders have traded $FLUT stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FLUT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEREMY PETER JACKSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 30,582 shares for an estimated $7,943,078 .

. AMY HOWE (CEO & President - FanDuel) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 16,823 shares for an estimated $4,317,132 .

. JAMES PHILIP BISHOP (Chief Operating Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $729,600

NANCY DUBUC purchased 387 shares for an estimated $99,846

ROBERT COLDRAKE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 295 shares for an estimated $73,625.

$FLUT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 274 institutional investors add shares of $FLUT stock to their portfolio, and 227 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FLUT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FLUT in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 02/03/2025

$FLUT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FLUT recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $FLUT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $315.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $340.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Needham set a target price of $310.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $315.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $308.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Clark Lampen from BTIG set a target price of $323.0 on 02/03/2025

DUBLIN and TORONTO, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Flutter Entertainment (NYSE: FLUT; LSE: FLTR) (“Flutter”) the world’s leading online sports betting and iGaming operator today announces that it has completed the acquisition of an initial 56% stake in NSX Group (“NSX”), a leading Brazilian operator of the Betnacional brand for cash consideration of approximately $350m







1







.







The transaction aligns with Flutter’s strategy to invest in leadership positions in attractive international markets and is expected to create shareholder value through:







Delivering an enhanced competitive position in the newly regulated and fast growing



2



Brazilian market. The Brazilian online sports betting and iGaming market has highly attractive characteristics, including a population of over 200 million, with sports, and soccer in particular, being a key part of its culture



Enhancing our “local hero” brand portfolio through the addition of rapidly growing, local brands to our existing Betfair business, creating a podium position in Brazil. NSX entered the market in 2021, rapidly growing to be the number 4 operator by 2023



2



.



A compelling synergy opportunity through access to the Flutter Edge, and delivering meaningful value creation. Revenue synergies are expected to be achieved by providing NSX access to Flutter proprietary pricing and risk management capabilities to deliver a differentiated sportsbook product offering. This is in addition to the sharing of Flutter iGaming expertise and content to enhance the iGaming experience











In line with our successful strategy in other newly regulated markets, we expect to drive market share growth and embed future profitability through disciplined customer investment. We expect that the acquisition of NSX will contribute $220m additional revenues and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $70m



4,5



in 2025, reported within the International reporting segment.







Peter Jackson, CEO, commented:









“I am delighted to welcome NSX – the operator of leading Brazilian sports betting and iGaming brand, Betnacional – to the Flutter portfolio. The transaction demonstrates Flutter’s powerful optionality as an ‘and’ business and aligns perfectly with our strategy for value creating M&A. The combination of NSX’s extensive local expertise, alongside our existing Brazilian business and the advantages of the Flutter Edge, creates a compelling opportunity to capitalize on the exciting runway of future growth in Brazil.”







Under the transaction agreement, on completion, Flutter has (i) paid cash consideration of approximately $350m



1



and (ii) contributed its existing Betfair Brazil business, in return for a 56% stake in the newly combined Flutter Brazil business. In addition, a mechanism has been put in place to enable Flutter to increase its shareholding through reciprocal put/call arrangements in year five and year ten following completion



3



.





The transaction is consistent with our strategy and is another example of Flutter allocating capital to drive shareholder value creation. We expect leverage to increase but then reduce given the highly visible profitable growth opportunities that exist across the Group and we remain committed to our medium-term leverage ratio of 2.0-2.5x



4,5,6,7



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect our current expectations as to future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook”, “believe(s)”, ”expect(s)”, “potential”, “continue(s)”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “seek(s)”, “predict(s)”, “intend(s)”, “trends”, “plan(s)”, “estimate(s)”, “anticipates”, “projection”, “goal”, “target”, “aspire”, “will likely result”, and or the negative version of these words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. The ability to predict results or actual effects of our plans and strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. In addition, the ability to achieve estimated cost synergies in the timeframe described in this press release, or at all, is subject to various assumptions, which involve risks and uncertainties. In addition, we may incur additional or unexpected costs in connection with the matters discussed in this press release. The ability to predict results or actual effects of our plans and strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements.





Factors that could cause Flutter’s results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in Part I, “Item 1A. Risk Factors” of Flutter’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and other periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Flutter undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.











About Flutter Entertainment plc







Flutter is the world’s leading online sports betting and iGaming operator, with a market leading position in the US and across the world. Our ambition is to leverage our size and our challenger mindset to change our industry for the better. By Changing the Game, we believe we can deliver long-term growth while promoting a positive, sustainable future for all our stakeholders. We are well-placed to do so through the distinctive, global advantages of the Flutter Edge, which gives our brands access to group-wide benefits, as well as our clear vision for sustainability through our Positive Impact Plan.





Flutter operates a diverse portfolio of leading online sports betting and iGaming brands including FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, Snai, tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, Junglee Games and Adjarabet. We are the industry leader with $14,048m of revenue globally for fiscal 2024, up 19% YoY, and $3,665m of revenue globally for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.





To learn more about Flutter, please visit our website at



www.flutter.com



.







Contacts:













Investor Relations:









Media Relations:











Paul Tymms, Investor Relations





Kate Delahunty, Corporate Communications









Ciara O'Mullane, Investor Relations





Lindsay Dunford, Corporate Communications









Chris Hancox, Investor Relations





Rob Allen, Corporate Communications











Email



:



investor.relations@flutter.com









Email:





corporatecomms@flutter.com

























Notes:









Represents cash payment of R$1,961m at USD:BRL: 5.61 subject to completion accounts and other adjustments





Total Brazilian online sports betting and iGaming market compound annual gross gaming revenue (GGR) growth of 38% since 2018, to almost $3bn in 2023. NSX total online sports betting and iGaming market share of 9% for the year ended 31 December 2023. Source for market share and market growth based on Regulus partners and internal estimates.





All future transactions will be undertaken at fair market value based on an agreed valuation or formal valuation by an independent valuer





Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt and Leverage Ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of our forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure cannot be provided without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the adjusting items necessary for such a reconciliation to be prepared of items that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted.





Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before income taxes; other income, net; interest expense, net; depreciation and amortization; transaction fees and associated costs; restructuring and integration costs; impairment of PPE and intangible assets and share based compensation expense





Net debt is defined as total debt, excluding premiums, discounts, and deferred financing expense, and the effect of foreign exchange that is economically hedged as a result of our cross-currency interest rate swaps reflecting the net cash outflow on maturity less cash and cash equivalents.





Leverage ratio is defined as net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA











This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact





rns@lseg.com





or visit





www.rns.com





.



