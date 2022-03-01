Flutter annual earnings fall, retains leading U.S. position

DUBLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - Flutter FLTRF.I posted an 11% fall in earnings for 2021 excluding its heavy investment in the United States, at the lower end of its forecast range following a winning streak for betters, regulatory changes and increased spending on problem gambling.

The world's largest online betting group reported full-year adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.24 billion pounds ($1.67 billion), down from a record 1.4 billion in 2020.

The Paddy Power, Betfair and Fanduel owner cut its full year EBITDA guidance to 1.24 billion pounds and 1.28 billion in November after a run of high profile results from Premier League soccer to heavyweight boxing filled punters' pockets.

That excluded a 243 million pound loss in earnings in the United States, where Flutter expects to turn a profit next year for the first time since a ban on sports betting was lifted. It kept its number one position with a 40% share of the fast growing market.

The Dublin-based group said trading in the first seven weeks of 2022 has been in line with expectations with group revenue up 2% year on year.

It expects revenue growth to accelerate as 2022 progresses, assuming a normal run of sports results.

($1 = 0.7443 pounds)

