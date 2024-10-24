Flushing Financial reports Q3 EPS 26c, consensus 18c

Reports Q3 revenue $51.8M, consensus $48.0M. “Our third quarter had several positive trends that demonstrate our commitment to improve profitability over the long term. GAAP and Core EPS were $0.30 and $0.26, respectively, the best quarter in the past seven, including non-recurring items. GAAP and Core NIM increased by 5 and 4 bps QoQ to 2.10% and 2.07%, respectively, as the cost of funds peaked in July decreasing in August and September. As a result, NIM bottomed in July then increased in August and September. Credit quality remains solid with a sequential decline in NPAs and criticized and classified assets. Our underwriting remains very strong with a weighted average DCR of 1.9x for our multifamily and CRE portfolios and only 0.5% of exposure to Manhattan office buildings. The Company has $3.9 billion of unused lines of credit available as of September 30, 2024. Average total deposits increased 9% YoY and 4% QoQ. The Company and the Bank remain well capitalized under regulatory standards. Year to date, GAAP and Core noninterest expense growth was approximately 6%, which includes investments in the business including new employees and branches that should enhance our long term profitability over time. While there is more work to do, we are pleased with the direction and execution on our areas of focus,” said CEO John R. Buran.

