Flushing Financial (FRA:FL8) Price Target Increased by 8.01% to 14.43

The average one-year price target for Flushing Financial (FRA:FL8) has been revised to 14.43 / share. This is an increase of 8.01% from the prior estimate of 13.36 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.63 to a high of 16.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.28% from the latest reported closing price of 12.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 311 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flushing Financial. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FL8 is 0.07%, a decrease of 17.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.60% to 22,384K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 1,565K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,628K shares, representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FL8 by 29.90% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,049K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 930K shares, representing an increase of 11.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FL8 by 13.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 829K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 704K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 707K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FL8 by 25.03% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 678K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 761K shares, representing a decrease of 12.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FL8 by 37.66% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.