Flushing Financial (FRA:FL8) Price Target Decreased by 9.38% to 15.01

The average one-year price target for Flushing Financial (FRA:FL8) has been revised to 15.01 / share. This is an decrease of 9.38% from the prior estimate of 16.56 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.65 to a high of 16.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.05% from the latest reported closing price of 12.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 325 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flushing Financial. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 5.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FL8 is 0.07%, a decrease of 13.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.94% to 23,526K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 1,628K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,673K shares, representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FL8 by 9.53% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,497K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 930K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 927K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FL8 by 8.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 829K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 761K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 714K shares, representing an increase of 6.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FL8 by 0.93% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

