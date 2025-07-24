FLUSHING FINANCIAL Earnings Results: $FFIC Reports Quarterly Earnings

FLUSHING FINANCIAL ($FFIC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.32 per share, beating estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $63,490,000, beating estimates of $60,567,936 by $2,922,064.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity

FLUSHING FINANCIAL insiders have traded $FFIC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FFIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS BUONAIUTO (Sr. EVP) sold 6,800 shares for an estimated $87,856

MICHAEL BINGOLD (Sr. EVP) sold 5,750 shares for an estimated $74,577

FLUSHING FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of FLUSHING FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

