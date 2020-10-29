Flushing Financial Corporation Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) came out with its quarterly results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. Revenues were US$51m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.50, an impressive 32% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Flushing Financial after the latest results. NasdaqGS:FFIC Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Flushing Financial's three analysts is for revenues of US$230.0m in 2021, which would reflect a huge 36% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 20% to US$1.70. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$230.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.70 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target rose 6.7% to US$16.00despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of Flushing Financial's earnings by assigning a price premium. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Flushing Financial analyst has a price target of US$16.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$14.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. For example, we noticed that Flushing Financial's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 36%, well above its historical decline of 1.8% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 1.3% next year. Not only are Flushing Financial's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Flushing Financial going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It might also be worth considering whether Flushing Financial's debt load is appropriate, using our debt analysis tools on the Simply Wall St platform, here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.