Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FFIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that FFIC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FFIC was $23.51, representing a -2.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.03 and a 165.35% increase over the 52 week low of $8.86.

FFIC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FFIC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.19. Zacks Investment Research reports FFIC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 17.65%, compared to an industry average of 12.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FFIC Dividend History page.

