Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FFIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that FFIC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.72, the dividend yield is 3.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FFIC was $23.72, representing a -5.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.22 and a 140.81% increase over the 52 week low of $9.85.

FFIC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FFIC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.84. Zacks Investment Research reports FFIC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 41.96%, compared to an industry average of 20.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FFIC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.