Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FFIC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that FFIC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.28, the dividend yield is 3.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FFIC was $24.28, representing a -3.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.22 and a 56.04% increase over the 52 week low of $15.56.

FFIC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). FFIC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.13. Zacks Investment Research reports FFIC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 66.47%, compared to an industry average of 23.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ffic Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

