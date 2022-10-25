Commodities

Flush with cash, Singapore Airlines to spend $2.7 bln redeeming convertible bond

Contributor
June Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CAROLINE CHIA

Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) said on Tuesday its strong cash position would allow it to spend S$3.86 billion ($2.71 billion) to redeem convertible bonds issued in 2020 that helped it weather the halt in travel during the pandemic.

By June 30 this year, as borders opened and travel demand rebounded, the airline had a cash balance of S$16.1 billion. It reported the second highest quarterly operating profit in its history in the June quarter.

The bond redemption, to occur in December at 110.4% of the principal amount, will be funded from existing cash reserves, SIA said.

The airline had raised an additional S$6.2 billion in liquidity through a separate issue of mandatory convertible bonds in 2021. It has not announced plans to redeem those at this stage.

($1 = 1.4246 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular