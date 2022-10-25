Flush with cash, Singapore Airlines to spend $2.7 bln redeeming convertible bond

By June 30 this year, as borders opened and travel demand rebounded, the airline had a cash balance of S$16.1 billion. It reported the second highest quarterly operating profit in its history in the June quarter.

The bond redemption, to occur in December at 110.4% of the principal amount, will be funded from existing cash reserves, SIA said.

The airline had raised an additional S$6.2 billion in liquidity through a separate issue of mandatory convertible bonds in 2021. It has not announced plans to redeem those at this stage.

($1 = 1.4246 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Jamie.Freed@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.