Flurry of Economic Data Due Out Before Christmas

December 15, 2022 — 12:00 pm EST

The week before the Christmas holiday is a busy one. Housing data will highlight the beginning of the week, while the end of the week is packed with economic data. The earnings calendar is fairly quiet, though Cintas (CTAS), General Mills (GIS), Nike (NIKE), Rite Aid (RAD) are set to report.  

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, Dec. 19 will bring the NAHB home builders' index. 

Building permits and housing starts data is due out on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The current account deficit is on tap Wednesday, Dec. 21, as well as the consumer confidence index and existing home sales data. 

Regularly scheduled initial and continuing jobless claims data is scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 22, in addition to gross domestic product (GDP) data, the Chicago Fed national activity index, and leading economic indicators. 

A host of economic data is due out Friday, Dec. 23, before the Christmas holiday. The PCE price index and core PCE price index, durable goods orders, consumer spending data, and new home sales. 

Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
