Fluor's (NYSE:FLR) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. So after we looked into Fluor (NYSE:FLR), the trends above didn't look too great.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Fluor, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.074 = US$245m ÷ (US$6.5b - US$3.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, Fluor has an ROCE of 7.4%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 7.5%.

In the above chart we have measured Fluor's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Fluor's ROCE Trend?

We aren't too thrilled by the trend because ROCE has declined 26% over the last five years and despite the capital raising conducted before the latest reports, the business has -40% less capital employed.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Fluor has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 49%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

What We Can Learn From Fluor's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Fluor is shrinking its capital base and also generating lower returns. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 38% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

