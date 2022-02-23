Fluor's (FLR) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Lag, Stock Down

Fluor Corporation FLR reported mixed fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues lagged the same. Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth straight quarter, whereas revenues missed the same for the sixth consecutive quarter.



Following the results, shares of the company declined 5.3% during the trading session on Feb 22.



Elaborating on the quarterly performance, David Constable, chief executive officer of Fluor, said, “With a strengthened capital structure and a renewed focus on the key markets we serve, we ended 2021 on a positive note and are starting 2022 by building on this encouraging momentum.”

Inside the Headlines

Fluor reported adjusted earnings of 31 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 28 cents by 10.7%.



Quarterly revenues of $3,157 million missed the consensus mark of $3,258 million and decreased 3.4% from the year-ago level of $3,268 million. The downside was primarily caused by lower contribution from the Urban Solutions segment. Total Revenues for 2021 came in at $12,435 million compared with $14,158 million in 2020.



Fluor's total new awards for 2021 came in at $8.8 billion compared with $9 billion in 2020. Consolidated backlog for the year came in at $18.9 billion, down from $25.6 billion in 2020.

Fluor Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Fluor Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Fluor Corporation Quote

Segmental Discussion

The company now reports results in four reportable segments as follows: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions and Other.



Energy & Chemicals segment’s revenues grew 19.1% year over year to $1,281 million for the quarter. The segment reported a profit of $67 million, down from $36 million a year ago. New awards came in at $399 million in the quarter, up from $132 million in fourth-quarter 2020. Backlog at quarter-end was $9.3 billion compared with $11 billion in the year-ago period.



The segment’s 2021 revenues declined 6% from a year ago to $4,956 million. For the year, the segment reported a profit of $250 million compared with $169 million in 2020.



Revenues in the Urban Solutions segment totaled $996 million, down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Segment profit totaled $59 million versus $41 million a year ago. New awards came in at $261 million for the quarter, up from $214 million a year ago. Backlog at quarter-end was $7.05 billion compared with $9.22 billion in fourth-quarter 2020.



The segment’s 2021 revenues declined 24.6% year over year to $4,416 million. For the year, the segment reported a profit of $38 million compared with $161 million in 2020.



Revenues in the Mission Solutions segment totaled $880 million, up 14% on a year-over-year basis. The segment reported a profit of $38 million compared with $21 million a year ago. It booked new awards worth $24 million, down from $70 million a year ago. Backlog at quarter-end was $2.56 billion compared with $2.89 billion in the year-ago period.



The segment’s 2021 revenues grew 1% from the prior year to $3,063 million. For the year, the segment reported a profit of $155 million compared with $87 million in 2020.



The Other segment — comprising NuScale — recognized a loss of $27 million for the quarter versus a loss of $21 million in the year-ago period. This segment incurred a loss of $69 million for 2021 versus a loss of 84 million a year ago.

2022 Guidance

For 2022, Fluor expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.15-$1.40. The consensus mark for the same is currently pegged at $1.12 per share.

Zacks Rank

Fluor currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Construction Releases

UFP Industries, Inc. UFPI reported fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein both earnings and net sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as improved impressively on a year-over-year basis.



With this, UFPI’s earnings and sales surpassed the consensus mark in all the trailing four quarters. The uptrend was mainly driven by the diversity of markets and an improved pricing model.



Louisiana-Pacific Corporation LPX — commonly known as LP — reported impressive results for fourth-quarter 2021. Both the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew on a year-over-year basis.



For first-quarter 2022, LPX expects Siding Solutions revenue growth to be 10% from the year-ago period. OSB revenues are expected to sequentially rise 40%. It anticipates consolidated adjusted EBITDA of more than $500 million, suggesting a rise from $461 million reported a year ago.



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. MLM reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues (products and services) beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Earnings and revenues of MLM also increased on a year-over-year basis backed by improved pricing across businesses as well as disciplined cost management.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.