Fluor's (FLR) Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Top, Shares Down

Fluor Corporation FLR reported mixed results for first-quarter 2023. Earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but increased from the previous year. Revenues surpassed the consensus mark and grew from the year-ago level.



The company’s underlying performance continues to be impacted by a few remaining legacy projects.



The company’s shares declined 1.5% on May 5 in the pre-market trading session.

Inside the Headlines

Fluor reported adjusted earnings of 28 cents per share, which lagged the consensus estimate of 38 cents by 26.3%. The reported figure rose 75% from 16 cents a year ago.



Quarterly revenues of $3,752 million topped the consensus mark of $3,531 million by 6.3%. The reported figure increased 20% from the year-ago level. The upside was primarily attributable to contributions from all its segments.



Overall, the company’s segment loss was $15 million against the year-ago profit level of $115 million. Segment margin was negative 0.4% versus 3.7% in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA for the reported period was $71 million, down from $90 million in the prior-year period.



Fluor's total new awards for the quarter came in at $3.23 billion compared with $1.93 billion in the year-ago period. The consolidated backlog at the first-quarter end came in at $25.62 billion, down from $26.05 billion at 2022-end but up from $19.3 billion a year ago.

Segmental Discussion

The Energy Solutions segment’s revenues grew 37.3% year over year to $1,612 million in the first quarter. The segment margin expanded 90 basis points (bps) to 5.5% from a year ago. New awards came in at $712 million in the quarter, up from $682 million in the first quarter of 2022. The backlog at quarter-end was $8.56 billion compared with $9.13 billion at 2022-end.



Revenues in the Urban Solutions segment totaled $1,208 million, up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. The segment margin was negative 1.7% against positive 1.6% a year ago. New awards came in at $1,775 million for the quarter, significantly up from $598 million a year ago. The backlog at quarter-end was $10.66 billion, up from $9.9 billion at 2022-end.



Revenues in the Mission Solutions segment totaled $649 million, up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. The segment margin declined to 1.1% from 9.8% in the previous year. It booked new awards worth $331 million, down from $386 million a year ago. The backlog at quarter-end was $5.24 billion compared with $5.67 billion at 2022-end.



The Other segment, which comprises NuScale, generated revenues of $283 million for the quarter, down 3.7% from the year-ago period. This segment generated a loss of $90 million versus $14 million a year ago. It booked new awards worth $416 million, up from the year-ago level of $260 million. The backlog at quarter-end was $1.17 billion compared with $1.35 billion at 2022-end.

Guidance

For 2023, Fluor still expects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.50-$1.90 per share. It expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $450-$600 million. The consensus mark for adjusted earnings is currently pegged at $1.69 per share.



For 2026, it anticipates adjusted earnings of $3.10-$3.60 per share and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $800-950 million.

