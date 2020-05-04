Fluor Updates On Two Projects That Delayed Form 10-K Filing - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Engineering company Fluor Corp. (FLR) provided on Monday updates on the two projects that it noted on February 18, 2020 were subject to developments contributing to the delay of Fluor's Form 10-K filing.

Fluor, along with its joint venture partners on the Purple Line Rail Project in Maryland, informed the lead contracting and finance consortium for the project of the joint venture's intent to terminate the design-build contract.

Due to circumstances outside of the joint venture's control, there were multiple delays on the project and the joint venture was unable to obtain the time and cost relief to which it is entitled from the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Maryland Transportation Authority (MTA).

This decision avoids the joint venture having to fund significant future delay and impact costs associated with completing the project. As provided for under the contract, the joint venture will work with MDOT and the MTA to ensure an orderly transition.

As a result of this termination, Fluor's project backlog will be reduced by approximately $1.2 billion.

The company is also finalizing its review of the other outstanding project and, based on its work to date, does not anticipate any material adjustments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.