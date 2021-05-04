Markets

Fluor To Sell AMECO North America To One Equity Partners For $73 Mln

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Fluor Corp. (FLR) said that it agreed to divest its North American equipment and fleet services business, AMECO, to One Equity Partners for $73 million.

Fluor previously sold its AMECO Caribbean business in Jamaica in August 2020 and is actively marketing its remaining AMECO South America and ServiTrade Mozambique operations.

Fluor looks forward to continue working together with AMECO in the U.S. and Canada.

Fluor used BofA Securities as its financial advisor for this transaction.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FLR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular