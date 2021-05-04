Fluor To Sell AMECO North America To One Equity Partners For $73 Mln

(RTTNews) - Fluor Corp. (FLR) said that it agreed to divest its North American equipment and fleet services business, AMECO, to One Equity Partners for $73 million.

Fluor previously sold its AMECO Caribbean business in Jamaica in August 2020 and is actively marketing its remaining AMECO South America and ServiTrade Mozambique operations.

Fluor looks forward to continue working together with AMECO in the U.S. and Canada.

Fluor used BofA Securities as its financial advisor for this transaction.

