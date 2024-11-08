Fluor Tightens FY24 Adj. EPS Outlook Range - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, engineering company Fluor Corp. (FLR) tightened its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2024 to a range of $2.55 to $2.75 per share from the prior forecast range of $2.50 to $3.00 per share.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also said its Board of Directors approved an increase in share repurchase program to 30.5 million shares authorized for repurchase in support of management's capital allocation program.

