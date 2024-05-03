News & Insights

Markets
FLR

Fluor Swings To Q1 Profit, But Below Estimates; Revenue Drops

May 03, 2024 — 06:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Fluor Corporation (FLR) Friday reported a profit of $59 million or $0.34 per share for the first quarter, compared with a loss of $117 million or $0.82 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to lower expenses.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $3.734 billion from $3.752 billion in the previous year.

On average 8 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.54 per share on revenue of $4 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FLR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.